League of Legends Reveals First Look at Caitlyn Visual Update

League of Legends developer Riot Games has today given fans a first look at the upcoming visual update that is soon going to arrive for the champion Caitlyn. Rather than outright reworking Caitlyn from top to bottom, Riot is soon planning to implement a slightly new look and animation set in the game for the character that first released over a decade ago. And while we still don’t know when this new version of Cait will begin to roll out, we should start to learn more in the near future.

Riot released a new video associated with Caitlyn’s VU (visual update) today that gave fans a brief look at the work that has been done to change her look. The video in question was specifically to highlight the new champion theme for Caitlyn that Riot had recently created. Rather than just playing this music over a static background, though, Riot instead opted to show off a number of behind-the-scenes glimpses that reveal her many new looks associated with her various skins. The trailer then wrapped up by showing off Caitlyn’s new splash art, which notably sees her carrying a slightly modified version of her rifle.

https://twitter.com/LeagueOfLegends/status/1454463102557163532

As mentioned previously, Riot didn’t happen to say anything specifically today about when this new look for Caitlyn will actually start arriving within League of Legends. However, given the past history that Riot has with releases of this type, we should start to hear a whole lot more pretty soon. Once Riot reveals more specifics about this visual update for Caitlyn, the new character model will likely first come to the PBE iteration of League of Legends to start. Two weeks after it hits PBE, it should then be added to the standard version of League of Legends.

What do you think about this new in-game character model that will be arriving for Caitlyn in the near future? And which champion in League of Legends are you hoping to see get updated in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.