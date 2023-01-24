League of Legends Developer Riot Games Addresses Stolen Source Code Hack

Riot Games, the studio behind the ever-popular MOBA League of Legends, has now addressed a recent hack that resulted in the game's source code being stolen. At the end of this past week, Riot informed fans that it was in the process of dealing with a hack that was going to slow down the release of new content for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. And while this situation prompted some concern among fans, Riot has now clarified what has happened in more detail.

In a new message shared on social media today, Riot confirmed that its source code for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics were stolen as part of a recent cyber attack. Those who committed this hack have now been using the code to hold Riot ransom, but the studio says it absolutely won't pay for what's being asked. In addition to this, Riot also made clear that player data and other personal information that might be found via both LoL and TFT weren't exposed, which means that players of either title don't have anything to worry about.

As promised, we wanted to update you on the status of last week’s cyber attack. Over the weekend, our analysis confirmed source code for League, TFT, and a legacy anticheat platform were exfiltrated by the attackers.



— Riot Games (@riotgames) January 24, 2023

"Today, we received a ransom email. Needless to say, we won't pay," Riot Games said in its message on social media. "While this attack disrupted our build environment and could cause issues in the future, most importantly we remain confident that no player data or player personal information was compromised. [...] We're committed to transparency and will release a full report in the future detailing the attackers' techniques, the areas where Riot's security controls failed, and the steps we're taking to ensure this doesn't happen again."

All in all, it's good to hear that this hack shouldn't end up impacting those who play League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics. While this situation has surely been frustrating for those within Riot, the fact that the studio has been so transparent with fans throughout this process is a positive sign. For now, Riot says that much of what has transpired here should be fixed by the end of the week which will allow "regular patch cadence" to continue as planned. After that time, new info on updates for both LoL and TFT will be shared by their respective development teams.

