League of Legends Updates Confirmed for 2 More Champions

Two more League of Legends champions are getting updated in the future, Riot Games confirmed this week, with both Jax and Rell set to get the "midscope updates" that other champions have successfully received in the past. That means that these aren't the full-on reworks that some champions like Udyr have gotten, but the changes should put them in a more preferable spot and will hopefully be something for Rell and Jax mains to look forward to.

Riot August, the lead champion designer working on League of Legends, shared a tweet on Wednesday confirming the plans to offer midscope updates for both Jax and Rell. The former will be handled by both Riot August and Riot Maxw3ll, the League designer who created Lillia, Yuumi, Gwen, and K'Sante. Rell's midscope update will be handled by Riot Raptorr, the design manager on League's champions team.

Details on what, exactly, will be done to these two weren't shared at the time, but Riot August said more info on that as well as release dates for the midscope updates will be shared in the future. Riot August also reassured Neeko players that the update for that champion hadn't been forgotten and that her update will be "ready early next year."

We now have midscope updates in flight for Jax and Rell! I'm helping get Jax out the door w/@ExasperatedDan and @RiotRaptorr is working on Rell! No release dates to share yet. Will keep you updated.



Also, we haven't forgotten about Neeko. She'll be ready early next year. pic.twitter.com/LDK6XBlKrn — August (@RiotAugust) November 16, 2022

Over on Twitter, Riot Raptorr offered at least a few insights into the areas of Rell that he'll look to address.

"Not many details I can share yet, but generally looking to smooth out some of the common frustration points and lean in to the mounted/dismounted fantasy," he said.

While Rell does indeed carry a unique design compared to other champions, she's not always been played the most in the support role compared to the competition. The Rell community was quite adamant about her getting some extra attention at one point which no doubt helped prompt these midscope update announcements.

As a refresher, midscope updates are the sorts of improvements given to champions like Swain, Taliyah, and Olaf in the past. Not full-blown updates, but nothing to scoff at either for those champs who need some extra attention.