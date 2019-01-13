‘League of Legends’ Player’s Low-Budget “Rise” Music Video Is Too Perfect

Nearly four months after Riot Games released its “Rise” music video for its League of Legends’ Worlds 2018 competition, a player has created their own version that rivals the original.

League of Legends player and content creator JKMercury shared the video above that they said was the result of three months of work. If you’re having trouble telling the two videos apart considering how faithful the low-budget project was, Riot Games’ original video on the left will serve as a comparison to show how accurate the content creator’s project is.

The player used everything from tiny cutouts of champions to ants to make the video possible, the ant being a particularly difficult part of the video to coordinate, the creator said when discussing the project on Reddit.

“Thanks!” the creator said when replying to someone who praised both the ant and the glass that served as Ryze’s Rune Prison ability. “The ant was not cooperating with me at all so it took a good 20 minutes to get it to walk the right way at the right angle, but it was all worth it when I saw how well it synced!”

If they style of this video looks familiar, it might be because viewers have already seen JKMercury’s past creations including the “Warriors” music video that was similarly created with a low, low budget. The creator mimicked Riot Games format for that video just as they did with the latest one and has created other low-budget League of Legends videos like one where they voiced over a League of Legends match by providing their own sound effects.

Riot Games’ original “Rise” video can be seen above for any who missed the Worlds 2018 hype when the video was released back in September 2018. Featuring some of the best professional players in the competitive scene with each of them taking on the role of their preferred champions, the music video had representation from all sorts of different teams who would work towards the World Championship. It also featured artists such as The Glitch Mob, Mako, and The Word Alive with the song produced by Riot Music Team, a group that’s responsible for other musical accomplishments like the hit K/DA song “POP/STARS.”