‘League of Legends’ Merch Event Is Ending Soon

Riot Games’ merch event for League of Legends gear has been running for almost two weeks now, but it’s about to come to an end.

Called the “Magical Crossover Merch Event,” the merch deals kicked off on November 19th with an offer that let shoppers buy two different items for $35, but it’s scheduled to end on December 3rd. Collectible figures and the merch store’s short-sleeve shirts are the two categories buyers can mix and match from by either getting two figures, two shirts, or a figure and a shirt for the discounted price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Zoe, The Aspect of the Twilight makes an XL appearance in a magical world cross over as she jumps into the Series 3 figure line,” Riot Games’ announcement for the promotion said while previewing the new Zoe figure. “As part of this special event all figures and legacy short sleeve tees can mix and match 2 for $35 – some exceptions apply.”

The deal doesn’t apply to all the figures and shirts though with some of the items like the Xayah & Rakan DUO figure excluded from the promotion. Riot Games shared the list below of items that aren’t eligible as part of the deal, so don’t be disappointed if you get to the checkout screen only to find that you’re paying the full price for one of these items:

Xayah & Rakan DUO Figure

K/DA Ahri

K/DA Band Tee

K/DA Women’s Tank Top

Long Sleeve Tees

New Star Guardian and Zoe Tees

Zoe’s new figure that was revealed by Riot Games doesn’t appear to be excluded from the event that crosses the mage champion with the Star Guardian crew, so Zoe mains can get the champion’s new XL figure along with something else for just a few dollars more than the figure’s starting price. It normally costs $35, that price being $5 more than the basic figures, so by adding another $5 onto that, you can get another shirt or figure.

Some of the smaller figures like the Team Minis and other collectible items like the Mini Plush figures aren’t included in the mis and match promotion, but they’ve got their own deals going on that discount the products. Two of those item sets are half-off alongside 50 percent off of a Nendoroid figure, those additional sales seen below:

50% off Star Guardian Team Minis Set 1

50% off Star Guardian Mini Plush 4-Pack

50% off Ezreal Nendoroid

League of Legends’ Magical Crossover Merch Event is live now and is scheduled to end on December 3rd.