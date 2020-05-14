League of Legends Mid-Season Cup Announced

✖

League of Legends players who’ve been missing out on the game’s competitive scene will have a chance to see pro players compete once again this month during the newly announced 2020 Mid-Season Cup. This competition announced by Riot Games this week will take place starting on May 28th and will feature teams from the LPL and LCK with this competition held online like past events that have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Mid-Season Cup is the first of several events that Riot said will be replacing the Mid-Season Invitational event which was canceled after it was first delayed into July.

Riot announced the new esports event this week and said players will be able to watch the games through the usual channels like the LoL Esports site once the games begin on May 28th. JD Gaming, Top Esports, FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming will represent China’s LPL league while T1, Gen. G, DragonX, and DAMWON Gaming will represent South Korea’s LCK.

“Beginning Thursday, May 28, the top four teams from the LPL (China) Spring Split will line up against the best four from the LCK (South Korea) Spring Split in a special League of Legends Mid-Season Cup,” Riot said. “In this star-studded showcase of League of Legends talent, the best teams from each league’s 2020 Spring Splits will face off in a series of epic matches to see which team is truly the greatest!”

Both the LPL and the LCK are two of the most competitive leagues in League of Legends and have numerous championships and titles to the regions’ names. The full schedule for the Mid-Season Cup hasn’t been announced yet nor has it been said what stakes, if any, are at play here aside from bragging rights between regions.

Regardless of what’s happening with this first event, we can expect more like it to happen in the future. Riot said it’d have more information to share about events soon that will be replacing the Mid-Season Invitational competition.

“The matches comprise the first of multiple events that will be held in May to replace the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational,” Riot said. “Additional details on other new events happening in the Mid-Season Invitational window will be announced in the weeks ahead.”

