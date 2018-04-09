League of Legends MSI 2018 Login Screen Revealed

The login screen for League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitational 2018 has now been added to the PBE ahead of its release on live servers.

League’s latest login was added in the most recent PBE update that added the animation and music along with other features and balance changes. The login screen for MSI 2018 is a simple one that showcases all of the different regions that’ll be competing in the competition with a perfect song to match. The video above that shows the login come from the frostyNinja YouTube account that uploads all of the latest League of Legends logins as they’re added to the PBE.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that the regional Finals have been completed as of this past weekend, it’s not long before MSI commences and the top teams will head to Europe to compete in the first global event of 2018. Back in February, Riot Games shared information about the competition while revealing where it would take place as well as the venues where it’ll be held in Germany and France.

“The 2018 Mid-Season Invitational, our first global event of the year, is heading to Europe!” the Riot Games announcement said. “While EU was the host region for the 2014 All-Star, the 2015 World Championship, and the 2016 All-Star Event, this will be the first time EU hosts MSI. We will be holding both Play-Ins and Groups at the revamped EU LCS studio, before heading to Zenith Paris – La Villette for Knockouts.”

The Play-In and Group stages will be held on May 3-6, May 8-9, and May 11-15 in Berlin while the Knockout stage will be held on May 18-20 in Paris.

A few days after the announcement gave esports viewers the locations of where the MSI competitions would be taking place, another post provided more details on the pricing options for tickets. The tickets are being sold through Eventbrite, and though they first went on sale for the Play-In and Group stages on April 5 with the Knockout Stage tickets going on sale on April 6, some tickets still appear to be available. Another wave of ticket sales will commence in just a few days when more tickets are sold for the Knockout stage on April 13. Full details on all of the pricing options and ticket availability can be found through Riot Games’ post that announced the sale.

Look for the MSI 2018 login to be brought to live servers before too long as we get closer to the start date of this year’s first international competition.