‘League of Legends’ Reveals New ARURF Mode Details

League of Legends is bringing back the All Random Ultra Rapid Fire (ARURF) game mode with some new improvements like better champion rerolls and a cannon that launches champions across the map.

Riot Games kicked off the first of several Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) teasers by showing off an URF-themed Dragon with a spatula for a tail and laurels around its mythical head. The teaser was followed by other hints that something related to one of the two game modes would be coming soon, and those teasers have led up to what Riot Games is calling ARURF+ that’s releasing in Patch 9.2.

“This time your favorite ultra rapid chaos-fest will have a collection of art and gameplay updates to take your experience to new heights,” League of Legends senior designer Riot Mortdog said. “You’ll see new ornate marble and gold URF towers, a part-Elder Dragon part-spatula hybrid monster, and a shiny new Champion Cannon by each fountain, just to name a few of the changes.”

ARURF+ is here! New Ojbectives, New Catapult, New Champion Balance! We hope you’re excited!!//t.co/YK64I6FdlK pic.twitter.com/T4o1OfROCA — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 8, 2019

Like the All Random All Mid (ARAM) game mode, ARURF+ players will now be able to reroll their champions and have those discarded characters sit on a reroll bench for another player to pick up. There’s also a Champion Cannon which exists next to the two fountains and launches champions across the map, though enemies will be aware of the incoming champion projectile. It was also revealed that the Dragon teased previously will be the sole Dragon in the updated game m ode and will grant every Dragon buff at once when defeated.

A new product called the Golden Spatula Club was also revealed with a 1,250 Riot Points price tag that gives players access to skin boosts, bonus rerolls, champion finishers, and minion taunts. An array of balance changes is also being made, all of which are visible here.

While those who enjoy ARURF will be excited about the updated mode, there’s inevitably going to be some backlash from those who preferred the original URF and were expecting its return. ARURF differs from URF only in that the champions are randomized which prevents players from choosing the champion they prefer. Riot Wrekz got ahead of those complaints by commenting on the boards post to acknowledge the questions and provide an explanation. The Rioter referenced Riot Games’ previous and current stance on URF and how it affects players and gave examples of balancing issues regular URF presents before saying the randomized version “is the best possible URF.”

“We’re committed to keep bringing the best possible URF to all of you, and we understand the desire for non-random from many players,” the Rioter said. “But given all the considerations, we still believe that ARURF is the best possible URF. We hope you have fun with the new ARURF+!”

League of Legends’ ARURF+ mode will release in Patch 9.2.