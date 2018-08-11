League of Legends Has a New Lead Gameplay Designer

League of Legends now has a new lead gameplay designer among other title changes taking place within Riot Games.

Mark “Riot Scruffy” Yetter, the new lead gameplay designer at Riot Games, has taken on Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon’s role. Yetter’s known in the League community for his work on champion updates for Sion, Skarner, and Rengar, and has worked with Treyarch and Timegate Studios previously. As the new lead gameplay designer, he’ll now be working on various gameplay challenges such as the ones van Roon would address in the Gameplay Thoughts posts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’m super thrilled to be the new Lead Gameplay Designer for League of Legends. No shortage of challenging problems to solve, and I hope we can keep improving LoL to be the best game it can be. Also thanks @Ghostcrawler for being a super Design Director these last few years. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) August 10, 2018

Moving on from his former position, van Roon is staying with Riot Games with the title of lead designer. Players who frequent the boards have likely seen his ongoing series of Gameplay Thoughts posts that discuss current and upcoming plans. While he didn’t explicitly say that he’s going to continue the Gameplay Thoughts posts in their current form, he said that he’ll continue sharing thoughts with the playerbase.

Excited to be able to share that I’m taking on the role of Design Director on League of Legends. I’ll still be involved with gameplay design, and will certainly keep talking about our thoughts on it too. Will be more involved in other design work as well though. — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) August 10, 2018

Greg “Riot Ghostcrawler” Street, the former lead designer for League, announced on Twitter and on the League boards that he’s now taking on the role of head of creative development at Riot Games. As the previous lead designer, he had the majority of League criticism directed towards him, unfairly or not. While he won’t be working directly on League gameplay itself, he’ll be continuing to work on the game’s universe through other mediums, one of which will be new games.

“We’ve been up front that we want to put the S in Riot Games, and I am helping with that effort,” Street said on the League boards. “In addition, we have been taking Runeterra as a world more seriously, as you’ve probably realized with the release of the Ryze CG and the world map. While telling stories is really important to us (and I hope many of you), there is a limit to the kinds of stories we can tell in League of Legends without getting in the way of a competitive, multiplayer game. So, many of our stories will have to come through other mediums, and of course that possibly includes other games.”

The position changes appear to have taken effect immediately, so expect to see more updates from the three on more League-related info soon.