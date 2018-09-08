League of Legends’ Next Patch Will Make Smite a Default Spell for Junglers

Junglers in League of Legends will find Smite selected for them as a default Summoner Spell when Patch 8.18 releases.

The next update for League will bring about the change that many players trying out the Nexus Blitz mode have already experienced. Back in August, it was said that the Nexus Blitz mode that requires teams to have two junglers each would automatically select Smite as a Summoner Spell for players that locked in those roles. Riot Games’ design director Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon also said that the same feature was being considered for Summoner’s Rift, and in a more recent post, he confirmed that Patch 8.18 would include the Summoner Spell tweak. He added that players will still be able to swap off of the Summoner Spell if they choose to do so, but joining the lobby as a jungler will always result in having the spell equipped.

“In patch 8.18 we’ll be making it so, if you’re put into a lobby in the jungle position for any map, you’ll have Smite automatically put in as one of your summoner spells if you don’t already have it,” Riot Meddler said. “You’ll be free to swap which key it’s on, or even replace it with another Summoner Spell entirely (this isn’t like Nexus Blitz where Smite’s mandatory for those queued as jungle). Goal of the change is to avoid cases where someone wants Smite but forgot to take it, not change Summoner Spell usage at all otherwise.”

Since the spell can still be changed in the lobby, it allows for the same level of pre-game flexibility that players still have. If a matchup looks unfavorable for someone else and there has to be a role swap, the person that joined as the jungler can still choose a different spell without being locked to the choice. It also leaves room for more creative playstyles that don’t uses Smite in the jungle, though your teammates will probably prefer you stick to that meta.

As for which key it’ll be placed on, Riot Meddler said that he believes it has to do with whatever key Flash is tied. Since it’s a Summoner Spell that mostly everyone takes on any champion, the mandatory Smite start will default to whatever key Flash isn’t on.

“From memory if you’ve got Flash and something else currently equipped it will replace the something else,” he said. “I think it goes on D if you’ve got two non Flash/Smite summoners equipped, though wouldn’t swear to that.”

The change for the Smite spell is scheduled to be included in Patch 8.18