‘League of Legends’ Gets a New Nexus Blitz Patch

Another patch for League of Legends’ experimental Nexus Blitz mode has been detailed with new events, rewards, and balance changes for champions and items.

With several new events being patched into the game mode in a previous update, one of those being the Scuttle Racing event, even more have been added in this latest patch. The notes for Patch 8.17’s Nexus Blitz changes were shared by Riot Games today with a full changelist of what’s new.

“Patch 8.17 marks the halfway point of the Nexus Blitz alpha, and while it’s still too early to tell if the mode will stick around, we’re thrilled with the response so far,” Riot SpaceNorth said. “Today we’re talking about common feedback trends and questions, and sharing some changes coming with the next patch.

As for the events and rewards, two new events have been added alongside changes pushed for some of the existing trials that players complete in the new game mode.

New Stuff

NEW EVENTS: Paranoia Royale, Loot Veigar

NEW REWARD: Blessing of Caitlyn

Snowball Fight

PENGU: When the Snowball Fight event begins, a penguin buddy will appear next to you. Landing a snowball now grants +2% MS and +5% penguin size and sparkliness. Penguins and the movement speed boost stick around until you lose the event or die after the event ends.

SNOWBALL COOLDOWN: 3 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

SNOWBALL SPEED: 1400 ⇒ 1900

SNOWBALL RANGE: 2000 ⇒ 1500

SNOWBALL SLOW: 30% ⇒ 60%

THROW IT: Snowballs now have a 0.25 second cast time and a cast animation

NEON SNOW: Enemies hit by snowballs are now revealed for 3 seconds

OOMPH: Long-range snowballs feel a bit weightier

Push the Cart

AXLE GREAS: Carts that spawn from the 2nd event onward move faster

PROFIT: Pushing the cart now grants gold

King of the Hill, Bardle Royale & Juggernaut

REIN IT IN: Circle spawn positions have been tuned to less strongly favor the behind team

Sudden Death

NEXUS MINION AD: 300 ⇒ 420

TOO BIG: Nexus minions can no longer be displaced by most spells

GHOST: Nexus minions now ignore unit collision

Map changes and some adjustments to the On-Fire Buff were also included in the notes alongside one change for Talon that cut his Assassin’s Path cooldown for jumping over the same terrain again in half. Several items and runes were also buffed and nerfed with the Sword of the Divine item being added to the game mode. Riot also addressed players’ questions about Nexus Blitz with the answers seen here.