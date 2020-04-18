League of Legends’ Eventual Nocturne Rework Will Make the Champion Scary Like Fiddlesticks

Riot Games leaned into the scare factor when reworking the League of Legends champion Fiddlesticks, and it has goals to do the same thing with Nocturne whenever that champion is reworked. A question about reworks and champion kits for characters like Nocturne and other similar champs was answered by Riot in the latest Ask Riot post where Ryan “Reav3” Mireles, the lead producer for champions, said Riot’s already thought about Nocturne’s rework. The champion sways more towards “psychological horror,” Riot said, and whenever it comes time for his rework, the Rioter said they plan on making Nocturne into a scary champion.

Fiddlesticks’ rework was released in full not long ago after the champion’s abilities were revealed and then the was unleashed on the Rift, but his update won’t be followed by Nocturne’s. Volibear’s is next with no formal plans announced for a Nocturne rework, but that doesn’t mean Riot hasn’t thought about it.

Compared to Fiddlesticks who Riot said was more about physical horror – kind of like a “slasher flick,” according to Riot Reav3 – Nocturne’s horror style should be more about making his victims anticipate his arrival whenever that may happen. Part of that’s already evident in with his ultimate ability that darkens the map before he swoops in, and it looks like Riot intends to capitalize on those parts of the champion whenever he’s reworked.

“Nocturne is more about psychological terror, haunting its victims dreams, slowly building fear … the anticipation mounting,” Riot Reav3 said. “It’s more about breaking victims down psychologically and feeding off of their terror. He’s much more in the ‘suspense/horror’ camp. You know he’s out there. You know at any moment with the press of a button, the screen can go dark and he will be right next to you—but you don’t know when that will happen. That anticipation is horrifying in a very different way.”

Even though Nocturne isn’t currently on the schedule for champion updates, Riot Reav3 told players not to worry about whether Nocturne would be spooky or not. He said Riot plans on making Nocturne scary whenever the rework happens.

Nocturne appeared on the list of champions players could choose from when they voted for which characters should be reworked, so he’s clearly high up enough on Riot’s shortlist to be explored in discussions like these. That poll ended with Fiddlesticks and Volibear being selected for reworks.