League of Legends Is Holding a One-Day Clash Tournament

A one-day Clash tournament is being held on the PBE to help Riot Games isolate and squash a League of Legends bug that’s affecting the new feature.

The Clash game mode lets players create their own teams and compete against others in a tournament with pride and prizes on the line, but the feature isn’t fully ready to be released yet. While still in the testing phase, Riot says there appears to be a bug that’s preventing players from entering the champion select menu, an impactful issue that would put a stop to the tournaments before they even begin.

To help take care of that bug, Riot MoreChrono, the lead QA working on Clash, says that a special tournament is being held on the PBE client for one day only to enlist the help of players.

“Clash is a mode that requires a lot of new tech on our side, and we want to keep the mode as competitive and stable as possible,” Riot MoreChrono said. “This champ select issue was one of the most impactful bugs we saw during the tests we ran last year. We’re going to run a one-day Clash tournament on Thursday 25th January at 18:00 (6 PM) Los Angeles time (PT) to get as much information as we can, and we need your help!”

To help with the Clash testing and also get a first look for yourself at the new tournament mode, all you have to do is sign into your PBE account and follow Riot MoreChrono’s instructions for taking part in the brief test.

Get 5 players together and create your team in-client (via the Competitive tab) any time from now until 18:30 PT on Thursday. If you don’t have 4 friends on PBE, drop by the PBE Discord and pick up your missing members!

Check in 30 minutes before the tournament begins – between 18:00 and 18:30 (6 – 6:30 PM) Los Angeles time (PT).

Scout your opponents, if you want!

Play your games (you are guaranteed to play 2 games).

Give us feedback in the PBE Discord, or let us know if you encounter any other bugs.

Several features that’ll be found in Clash later online that include the ticket buy-in system, matchmaking restrictions, and rewards will be disabled during the test since the priority is squashing the bug, but it’ll still give an idea of what the game mode will be like when it eventually goes live.