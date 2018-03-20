League of Legends Patch Brings Back One for All

The next League of Legends patch is bringing back the fan-favorite game mode One for All while allowing some newer champions to finally partake in the mode.

It’s been quite a while since One for All was last available, but on March 30, new and returning players can once again build five-person teams of the same champions. This allows for some unique combinations of abilities that stack off of each other and affect enemies and allies in different ways such as Ziggs launching teammates with Satchel Charges and other unexpected situations.

This time around, however, there are a few things changing in One for All. Aside from the new and reworked champions that’ll be available in the game mode for the first time, some changes from other game modes are also making their way into One for All. Players will start at level three like they do in Aram with experience and gold also being increased in a similar fashion. Many champion abilities are also being adjusted to allow for different effects to stack, though slows won’t be stackable.

The changes do give some unique ideas and team composition such as five Sivirs reaching around 2000 movement speed after all the ults stack. Full info on the One for All game mode can be found below as seen in the official notes for Patch 8.6. One for All begins on March 30 and will run until April 16.

TL;DR

5v5 battle on Summoner’s Rift

You play the same champion as your teammates

Everyone votes for their choice during champ select. Champions with at least four votes get locked in.

Updates

Each player can now ban a champion

New or updated champs available since last run: Camille Rakan Xayah Kayn Ornn Zoe Kaisa Many reworked champions (Swain, Urgot, Galio, etc)



Fast and Furious

Start at level 3

Experience and Gold gain sped up by 30%

Dragon and Baron spawn sooner and more often

Bonus out-of-combat move speed

STACKS ON STACKS: