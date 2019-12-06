League of Legends’ Prestige Point Shop Opens Next Week

League of Legends players who are coming up on the end of the year with Prestige Points left to spend will get the chance to make use of those next week on December 12th when the game’s first Prestige Point Shop opens. Since Prestige Points themselves are hard to come by and it’s likely that players have a balance left over before or after buying a Prestige Edition skin, this shop will present players with an opportunity to buy things like Hextech loot, Orange Essence, and other items for less than they’d pay for an entire Prestige Edition skin.

Riot Meddler, the design director for League, announced the start date of the Prestige Point Store as part of his occasional Gameplay Thoughts posts on the League boards. The Rioter didn’t how long the store would be open but confirmed that it’ll be live in the client next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On a different note, for anyone with Prestige points sitting around, we’ve got the Prestige Point shop coming up next week on the 12th of December,” Riot Meddler said. “That will contain a range of stuff purchasable with less than 100 Prestige Points like skin Jackpot bags, Hextech Keys, Orange essence etc.”

A better preview of the contents that’ll be found in this Prestige Point Store was shared prior to this release date announcement when Riot first laid out its plans for the store. Riot said the goal was to give those with fewer than 100 Prestige Points – the going rate for a Prestige Edition skin – a way to spend them since the points expire at the end of January.

You can see everything that’s been confirmed for the store below along with the Prestige Point values that everything will be priced at. Some Jackpot Bags will include multiple skin shards while there will also be a few exclusive items like ward skins and emotes included in the store.

Prestige Point Store

PROJECT 2019 Jackpot Bag – 50 PP Contains 3 skin shards of the same tier (750 RP, 975 RP, 1350 RP, or 1820 RP) and 1050 Orange Essence

Revel Grab Bag – 50PP Contains a 520 RP skin shard, 750 RP skin shard, 975 RP skin shard, 1350 RP skin shard, and 1820 RP skin shard

Arcade 2019 Jackpot Bag – 50PP Contains 3 legacy skin shards (one guaranteed 975 RP or higher) and 1520 Orange Essence

Exclusive Animated Emote – 25 PP

Exclusive Ward Skin – 15 PP

Exclusive Icon – 10 PP

Event Icons from past 100 Prestige Point bundles – 5 PP

Hextech Key – 3 PP

30 Orange Essence – 1 PP

Riot’s Prestige Point Store should be live in the client on December 12th.