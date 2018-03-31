League of Legends Previews Proximity Chat for April Fool’s

If you were already wary of the idea of voice chat coming to League of Legends in any shape or form, hearing and seeing what proximity chat would look like might be too much to handle.

Over on the Oceania site for League of Legends, a new update revealed the proximity chat feature that would let players freely talk to one another when they were nearby regardless of if they were on the same or opposing team. Previewed as an expansion of the open parties feature that allowed voice comms within teams that queued together, the feature would take that one step further by allowing for seamless conversations between players and enemies.

“Are you tired of typing “/all” whenever you need to productively chat to the opposing team?” the announcement asked. “Or is the Sad Kitten emote not enough to express your utter shame when the enemy Singed just. won’t. die? Never fear! These days of pain are now a thing of the past. From today, you’ll be able to speak to your friends – and those opponents brave enough to get close to you – until your heart’s content.”

Explaining League should “feel as realistic as possible,” Riot said that hearing nearby enemies would help make that goal a reality. The radius for proximity chat would be around 300 units, so about the range of a ward, as seen in the clip below with Draven’s taunting. The feature would also always be on, so you wouldn’t have to worry about pressing any extra buttons to get your message across. Just speak into your mic and you’re good to go.

Seeing the proximity chat feature in action likely either made players’ blood pressure or their excitement rise depending on how you feel about berating your nearby teammates. Regardless of whether you think proximity chat would be a good idea, hopes and fears of the feature were removed when players remembered what time of year it is. While it may not be April 1 just yet in other League players’ regions, it’s already April Fool’s Day in Oceania which means that the jokes are in full-swing.

Even though proximity chat isn’t really a thing, Riot did give players some real April Fool’s features to take advantage of in the form of new skins and missions that couldn’t be simpler. All of those details are outlined in Riot’s recent announcement about the April Fool’s Day plans, but you only have a few more days to take advantage of the event.