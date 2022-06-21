League of Legends Star Guardians Trailer Teases New Event, Skins

Riot Games is officially bringing back one of League of Legends' most popular lines of skins with the Star Guardians set to make their return in July. A new League trailer released this week encouraged players to mark their calendars for July 14th with a new event set to get underway then. Skins will naturally accompany that release, and though Riot hasn't officially said which champions will join the Star Guardians this time, leaks and rumors have given ideas already of which skins might be released.

The cinematic trailer below teases the return of the Star Guardians by showing a sweeping look at Valoran City, the city associated with the Star Guardians in the alternate universe they reside in. If features the expected anime influences that led to the creation of these skins in the first place, and even though there weren't even any real teasers for champions that'll get the skins, the trailer's already amassed over 1 million views both on Twitter and on YouTube which goes to show how eagerly people have been waiting for the return of the Star Guardians.

Skins are basically a guarantee with any Star Guardian happenings, but Riot also confirmed that there will be an event for this return, too. Details on that haven't been shared yet, but we'll likely hear more about the next Star Guardian event prior to its start on July 14th.

While the skins themselves again have not yet been revealed, we've seen some leaks previously which suggested that Rell would be one of the champions getting a new skin. Rell was just one of many that have leaked or have at least been the subject of rumors with others like Ekko, Akali, the new champion, Nilah, and more perhaps getting skins. Existing Star Guardian skins include Ahri, Ezreal, Janna, Jinx, Lulu, Lux, Miss Fortune, Neeko, Poppy, Soraka, Syndra, Rakan, Xayah, and Zoe, so if the leaks play out like people think they will, the Star Guardian line of skins will soon almost double in size.

Riot will likely share more Star Guardian details prior to the start of the event, so expect to see more on that before July 14th.