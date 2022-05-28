League of Legends Leak Reveals New Star Guardian Skin

✖

League of Legends appears to be getting another Star Guardian skin, though the recipient of this cosmetic may surprise players. The new skin is apparently going to Rell, a support champion who doesn't see a ton of play right now and only has one skin to her name. It was leaked ahead of schedule in a video shared by one of Riot Games' regional accounts, and while that video has since been removed, news of the skin quickly circulated online before that could happen.

The new skin can be seen below in the video from Big Bad Bear, the League leaker who knew a lot about Bel'Veth before the champion's full reveal. It shows Sona on the left with Corki in the middle, and to the right, we see Rell's new, purple Star Guardian skin.

If Rell's not easily recognizable from that brief clip, it's likely because you're seeing her in her dismounted state during this skin's recall animation as opposed to being on her metal steed. The beginning of the clip shows Rell's name above her model as well as a brief shot of the mount disappearing to be replaced by Rell's familiar, a creature which looks to be a Pegasus-like companion.

Rell players have been clamoring for a new skin for a while now, and judging from the reception to this one so far as evidenced in the Rell Mains subreddit, players are feeling quite vindicated. For context, Rell only has the Battle Queen skin she released with right now which means that October of this year would've been two years without a new skin.

If and when this new Star Guardian skin is revealed, Rell will be one of many to join the ranks of the Star Guardians over the years. Current members include Ahri, Ezreal, Janna, Jinx, Lulu, Lux, Miss Fortune, Neeko, Poppy, Soraka, and Syndra while the corrupted variants include Rakan, Xayah, and Zoe. Add in the Pajama Party spin-off skins as well as Urgot's cosplay and you've got quite a few skins in that collection.

The Rell skin is naturally good news for those who still play the champion and those who just like the Star Guardian skins, but it could be good news for others, too. With the exception of Urgot's April Fool's Day skin, Star Guardians are never released just one at a time, so there's precedent to expect other champions to get Star Guardian skins, too, whenever Rell's is officially revealed.