League of Legends Devs Share Details on Another Champion Update

Riot Games said recently it has several "mid-scope updates" in the works for three different League of Legends champions: Swain, Olaf, and Taliyah. We saw the details pertaining to the first two not long ago, and this week, we finally got a look at what's planned for Taliyah to show how Riot's looking to get the champion not only back in the middle lane but also in a viable state overall. These changes have now headed to the PBE servers for testing just as updates of this nature typically do, so there's reason to believe things might change further before Taliyah's update is released in full.

Riot August, the lead champion designer working on League, shared the changes below this week for Taliyah ahead of their PBE arrival. Of the changes listed, the ones planned for Taliyah's Q ability, Threaded Volley, and her E, Unraveled Earth, are the most extensive ones, though every part of Taliyah's kit is touched by these adjustments.

The Taliyah mid-scope update should be on PBE tmrw for patch 12.9



Highlights:

(+) AoE Q, lower Q CD, Worked ground Q is STRONG, E is longer range and stuns dashers, significant usability improvements on P, W, and R

(-) Nerfs to burst damage and early roaming



Feedback welcome! pic.twitter.com/mzEvbSPOfF — August (@RiotAugust) April 25, 2022

The League designer noted that this rework makes Taliyah's Threaded Volley ability particularly strong when it's used on the "worked ground" the champion creates by using the ability initially. After doing so, it allows Taliyah to cast one single boulder that does AOE damage and slows everything around it not too unlike a boulder thrown by a Mega Gnar. The catch there is that this move consumes the worked ground created in Taliyah's lane which means she only gets one big boulder before having to make more worked ground elsewhere.

Her Seismic Shove ability will no longer deal damage after this update goes through, but it'll be more useful otherwise throughout the game with it reaching a cost of 0 mana when fully leveled. Her Unraveled Earth changes are as significant as the Threaded Volley, too, with the rock mines she tosses out now stunning dashing enemies instead of just damaging them. It's also able to be cast further out since more rows of rocks have been added which means she'll better cover the middle lane with it. These changes do come at a cost of some burst damage, however.

Finally, Taliyah's ultimate gets a shorter ranger early on and a greater one later in the game along with a leap off of the wall once Taliyah decides to hop off. She also will no longer be knocked off the wall after taking damage, but Taliyah must be out of champion or structure combat for three seconds before using it.

Taliyah's update is now live on the PBE servers for testing before it gets added to an update later on.