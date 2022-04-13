League of Legends Devs Reveal Details for 2 Champion Updates

League of Legends developers said not long ago that some mid-scope updates would be coming a few different champions, and now, we’ve gotten to see the plans for two of those three projects. Riot Games revealed this week the proposed changes for both Swain and Olaf as these updates move to the PBE servers for players to test them. It’s quite likely things will change again before all the adjustments go live, however, and it’s just as likely that one may release before the other if work ends up taking longer than expected on them based on feedback from players.

These are considered mid-scope updates – or mini reworks as some players have called them – because they’re not total Visual and Gameplay Updates like some of the other champions have gotten over the years. That means that much of the two champions’ kits will still look similar to what their live versions look like, but the changes are still far from insignificant.

You can see Olaf’s and Swain’s changes below after they were shared on Twitter and on Reddit. League players now await Taliyah’s changes to see what those will look like.

Swain

Ravenous Flock (P)

[REMOVED] Swain can no longer pull crowd-controlled enemies.

[REMOVED] Swain’s pull no longer deals damage.

Healing : 4/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11) maximum health >>> 4/5.5/7%/9% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health

Health Per Soul Fragment :: 5 >>> 12

Death’s Hand (Q)

Mana Cost :: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 45/50/55/60/65

Cooldown :: 9/7.5/6/4.5/3s >>> 7/6/5/4/3s

Damage :: 55/75/95/115/135 (+40% AP) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP)

Additional Bolt Damage :: 15/20/25/30/35% > > > 12/22/32/42/52 (+10% AP)

Maximum Damage :: 88/135/190/253/324 (+64/72/80/88/96% AP) > >> 108/168/228/288/348 (+80% AP)

Vision Of Empire (W)

Mana Cost :: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 60/65/70/75/80

[NEW] Pings now display enemies in range similar to Twisted Fate (R) and Nocturne (R)

Nevermove (E)

[NEW] Can now be reactivated to pull all champions rooted by Nevermove.

[NEW] Cooldown is reduced by 20% during Demonic Ascension (R)

Demonic Ascension (R)

Cooldown : 120s >>> 100/80/60s

Drain Damage per Second :: 35/50/65 (+14% AP) >>> 20/45/70 (+10% AP)

Drain Heal per Second :: 20/35/40 (+16% AP) >>> 20/40/60 (+16% AP) >>> 15/40/65 (+25%)

[REMOVED] No longer grants 125/200/275 health.

[CHANGED] Upon casting Demonic Ascension Swain gains 50 Demon Power. Demonic Ascension lasts as long as swain has

Demon Power, which drains at a rate of 10 per second. While draining an enemy champion, Swain gains 20 Demon Power per

second. After 3 seconds, Swain can cast Demonflare (R2)

Demonflare (R2)

Demonflare Damage :: 100/150/200 (+50% AP) > >> 150/225/300 (+60% AP)

[NEW] Demonflare now slows enemies by 60%, decaying over 1.5 seconds.

[CHANGED] On casting Demonic Ascension, Swain can cast Demonflare 1 time. This does not end Demonic Ascension

[REMOVED] Demonflare no longer charges up based on health drained, up to double damage.

Olaf

Base Stats

Attack Damage :: 68 (+3.5/level), 127.5 at level 18 >>> 68 (+4.7/level), 148 at level 18

Health :: 575 (+100/level), 2275 at level 18 >>> 575 (+105/level), 2360 at level 18

Mana :: 316 (+42/level), 1030 at level 18 >>> 316 (+60/level), 1336 at level 18

Passive – Berserker Rage

Calculation reworked to grant max effectiveness at or below 30% health

Maximum Attack Speed granted :: 99% >>> 40-100% (levels 1-18)

[NEW] Now gives up to 12-35% life steal (levels 1-18), based on Olaf’s missing health

Q – Undertow

[NEW] – Shreds 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% armor for 4 seconds on champion hit

Damage :: 80/125/170/215/260 >>> 60/110/160/210/260

Minimum Range :: Approximately 300 >>> 425

Mana Cost :: 60 at all ranks >>> 40/45/50/55/60

Cooldown :: 7 seconds >>> 8 seconds

Cooldown refund on axe pickup :: 4.5 seconds >>> 5 seconds

W – Vicious Strikes [REWORKED]

(ability may be renamed)

[NEW] Resets Olaf’s basic attack

[NEW] Olaf gains 70/115/160/205/250 (+25% of Olaf’s missing health) as a shield for 2.5 seconds

[REMOVED] No longer grants Life Steal

[REMOVED] No longer amplifies Olaf’s healing based on missing health

Attack Speed :: 50/60/70/80/90% for 6 seconds >>> 40/50/60/70/80% for 4 seconds

Cooldown :: 16 seconds at all ranks>>> 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

R – Ragnarok