League of Legends Is Adding a New Game Mode Called Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games unveiled a new League of Legends game mode called Teamfight Tactics, a mode that offers a much different experience compared to what League players are used to. It’s an eight-player mode that involves using champions and other characters as pawns while they automatically battel against opponents after players make strategic decisions to optimize their team. Riot Games hasn’t revealed any gameplay from the mode yet, but a post shared on Monday alongside the announcement tells you how it’ll work.

If you’ve played Dota Auto Chess, you’ll already be somewhat familiar with the type of game that the Teamfight Tactics mode is. Players start by spending gold to recruit League champions to join their team through a shop where you’ll be able to pick out your characters and perform other actions like leveling up and equipping items. After doing so, you’ll position your champions in a hexagonal combat board.

During the combat phase of Teamfight Tactics, you’ll be pitted against one of your opponents when your teams meet on the board and fight each other. These matchups will be preceded by a PvE round at the start of each game where players fight monsters for three rounds before going toe to toe with their opponents. During these first rounds, you’ll have the chance to defeat monsters and find dropped items to give to your champions. Each round will end with players earning more gold to use later, and players’ overall health will be affected by the outcome of each round.

Teamfight Tactics is a totally new League game mode that’ll hit PBE later this month! TFT is a round-based strategy game that pits you against seven opponents in a free-for-all race to build a powerful team of fighters: —> https://t.co/AVJpy8MnBY pic.twitter.com/lXtnf9lpkS — League of Legends EU (@loleu) June 10, 2019

“At the end of each round you’ll earn gold to spend in future rounds,” Riot’s post about the new game mode said. “Occasionally, everyone will gather for a special event and draft from a single line-up of champions of varying strengths. Players will pick in the reverse order of their current standing, giving the players falling behind the chance to make a comeback. Win teamfights consistently to avoid losing health and deal damage to your opponents. Outlast everyone else to win, and don’t forget to spam your emotes along the way.”

Little Legends are also being added with the release of Teamfight Tactics, a new set of characters that’ll act as your avatars in the game mode. You’ll get one Little Legend for playing a few games of Teamfight Tactics that’ll cheer you on during the matches, and you can buy others for 750 Riot Points.

Teamfight Tactics is planned for a release in League’s Patch 9.13, and you can look for it to hit the PBE first before going live.