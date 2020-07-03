League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Prices Are Being Updated Soon

✖

Riot Games is updating its RP and product prices in both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics this month. The price changes don’t affect every region – the United States won’t see any adjustments, for example – but others will either increases or decreases in prices across the two games depending on where you’re located. These RP adjustments happen occasionally and often deal with currency fluctuations, tax laws, or other factors that would determine the prices of these digital goods. The changes are going into effect on July 15th with RP purchases made between now and then offering buyers extra RP to let them stock up before the changes are applied.

A breakdown of the price increases shared information on how much more or how much less you’ll be spending on your in-game purchases in Teamfight Tactics and League of Legends. For the desktop version of the former and League, you’ll see the following price increases:

League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Desktop Price Increases

Mexico: +19% (VAT Portion: 16%)

Colombia: +11%

Costa Rica: +16% (VAT Portion: 13%)

Chile: +16% (VAT Portion: 19%)

Uruguay:+ 11%

Peru: +5%

USD LATAM: 5.5%

Brazil: 9%

For the mobile version of Teamfight Tactics, separate changes are happening. Those are outlined below with price changes varying depending on the item. Riot said some prices could increase or decrease by as much as 20% with larger changes applied to the cheaper items.

Teamfight Tactics Mobile Price Decreases

New Zealand

Europe

UAE

Egypt

Japan (Individual Little Legend Eggs only)

Teamfight Tactics Mobile Price Increases

Mexico

Colombia

Costa Rica

Chile

Peru

Brazil, Turkey, and Russia will also see a decrease in the price of the 10+1 Little Legend Egg Bundle.

To incentivize players to get more RP now before these changes go into effect and potentially raise the prices of the in-game currency depending on where players are located, Riot is offering a bonus RP promotion. That promotion is in effect now as of July 1st and will run until July 15th when the increases outlined in the “League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Desktop Price Increases” section go into effect. While this promotion is active for the next two weeks, you can purchase RP now to get twice the amount of bonus RP you’d typically get. That means that if you purchase the 2,600 RP Bundle, you’ll now get 400 bonus RP instead.

The changes outlined above will go into effect on July 15th.

