‘League of Legends’ Updates Riot Points Prices and Refund Policies

Riot Games’ policies surrounding League of Legends’ Riot Points currency and the way players can refund their purchases are changing in March.

The two policies are different yet still related since they both deal with purchasing League’s premium items, but they’re both being adjusted on March 5th when the price of Riot Points goes up in many regions. Riot Games said the prices for Riot Points in regions like the United States, Europe, Korea, Brazil, and more will be going up in March, the increases differing depending on the area. Players in the United States, for example, will see anywhere from an 8-10 percent sales tax tacked onto Riot Points purchases depending on applicable sales taxes in different states, but the base price of the Riot Points won’t be changed. Europe’s increases are more varied with the Euro Zone seeing the biggest increase of 15 percent.

“Starting on March 5th, RP prices will be increasing in many regions,” Riot Games said. “Each year we review global pricing and make adjustments to account for changes in currency inflation, taxation, and regional fairness. This year, we’ve seen more changes than usual, from the introduction of new taxes in several countries, to the continued weakness of global currencies relative to the US dollar, and inflation.”

To compensate for the price increases that are happening next month, Riot Games said it’s giving out “bonus RP” on every Riot Points purchase made across all regions until March 5th.

While the increase in Riot Points prices won’t be welcome news for League players, a more promising announcement is that the refund policy system is changing. In its current form, the system allows players to refund a purchase using one of three “refund tokens.” Once those tokens are used up, no more refunds can be processed from that account.

The new system will put a common suggestion from the community into place though by giving players one refund token a year, assuming they’ve used at least one refund token prior. This means that accounts can’t have more than three refund tokens at any given time, but they’ll get another token every year so long as they aren’t maxed out to use as they see fit.

Another change is that products which players have purchased but haven’t used can still be redeemed within a week of the transaction. This means if a player buys a skin for a champ and it sits in their collection unused, players can refund that product without using up a refund token.

League of Legends’ updated Riot Points and refund policies go into effect on March 5th.