League Of Legends Studio Working On Next Title: Teemo’s Adventure

According to recent reports, the studio behind League of Legends, Riot Games, is working on a new title based on one of the more adorable champions on the roster: Teemo. Niko Partners analyst Daniel Zhuge has revealed that Teemo’s Adventure has been greenlit and could be making its way onto Chinese markets in the near future.

According to this Tweet, Tencent will be the publisher/developer also working on the upcoming project that will be slated a s a PC game:

Not sure if Western media is reporting on this yet. Looks like a game called “Teemo’s Adventure” has been approved for sale in China. Riot Games is listed along with Tencent as the developer / publisher. It’s going to be a PC game apparently. Teemo is a LOL champion. pic.twitter.com/5cVLWvkuex — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 19, 2017

For those that may not be too familiar with the League of Legends champion “ready for duty,” he is dubbed “The Swift Scouit” and can be a player’s worst nightmare if the enemy knows how to play him. When in the right hands, this powerful little powerhouse goes from cute to deadly at the drop of a hat. Because of this, it’s pretty popular to hate this pint-sized little cutie, but you just keep doing you Teemo – we believe in you.

“Teemo is a legend among his yordle brothers and sisters in Bandle City. As far as yordles are concerned, there is something just slightly off about him. While Teemo enjoys the companionship of other yordles, he also insists on frequent solo missions in the ongoing defense of Bandle City. Despite his genuinely warm personality, something switches off inside Teemo’s mind during combat so that the lives he must end while on patrol do not burden him. Even as a young recruit, the drill instructors and other trainees found it a little disconcerting that, while Teemo was normally charming and kind, he turned deadly serious and highly efficient the minute combat exercises began. Teemo’s superiors quickly steered him toward the Scouts of the Mothership, which is one of Bandle City’s most distinguished Special Forces unit alongside the Megling Commandos.”

Luckily, we’re not the only ones that think he’s just too cute to quite. Kind of like too legit to quit, but with an added “Awww” factor. Now that he looks to be getting his own game, it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the future, though it’s not clear if it will be a full-fledged spin-off, or something more simplistic. As of right now, Riot Games has yet to comment.