‘League of Legends’ Is Changing Teleport, Can’t Be Canceled by User

Riot Games is changing League of Legends’ Teleport Summoner Spell so that it can’t be cancelled by its users after casting has begun.

Sharing the details of the change on Twitter, Riot Games product lead Richard “Riot MapleNectar” Henkel revealed what Teleport would look like once an upcoming preseason patch is released. The Rioter said the channel time of the Summoner Spell would be reduced from 4.5 seconds to just 4 seconds, and the spell’s users will have to commit to their Teleport decisions since they won’t be able to cancel the spell after activating it.

@MeteosLoL someone just shared a tweet with me where you said we should remove tp cancelling. Didn’t see it before, but coming soon to a preseason patch near you Teleport: CHANNEL :: 4.5 seconds >>> 4 seconds [NEW] COMMIT :: Teleport can’t be canceled by its caster once cast — Richard Henkel (@RiotMapleNectar) November 17, 2018

Teleport will still be cancelable in some capacity since enemies will be able to prevent players from Teleporting by hitting them with some sort of hard crowd control, but they’ll have to react sooner since the channel time is being reduced by half a second. A reduced cooldown is given to players who self-cancel the spell while it’s being channeled, so the removal of the ability to cancel Teleport by reactivating it indicates that the cooldown reduction effect will be removed.

The Rioter didn’t expand on the reasoning behind the change following his tweet, but a more detailed explanation should be shared when the patch notes are officially released if not sooner. Riot Games’ patch notes typically include comments from the developer to explain why certain changes are made, so the Teleport change should get a similar explanation.

League of Legends’ new version of Teleport that’s appearing in one of the preseason updates will be the first time the spell’s been touched since an update from months ago nerfed the spell in two ways by increasing the based cooldown and the canceled cooldown. At that time, Riot Games said the nerfs were made to reduce the prominence of the Summoner Spell that had become more popular in the bottom lane as the meta shifted.

“Teleport has emerged as a dominant summoner spell in most lanes,” the Patch 8.14 notes said. “This is particularly problematic bot lane, where it’s often taken on champions who simply wish to avoid conflict in the laning phase and scale into the late game. For now, we’re increasing the cooldown to give combat summoners a longer window in which to punish Teleport users.”

League of Legends’ new version of Teleport is expected to ship in an upcoming preseason patch.