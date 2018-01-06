League of Legends Streamer Tyler1 Has Been Unbanned

The notorious League of Legends streamer Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp has finally been unbanned and is now free to publicly play League once again.

Once banned from playing League of Legends after creating a toxic persona that consisted of yelling, expletives, and flaming his teammates, Tyler1 gathered quite the following. On Jan. 4, the streamer tweeted that Riot Games has lifted his ban and announced that his first stream will be held on Monday.

AFTER 613 DAYS OF INTENSE REHAB I AM FINALLY UNBANNED FROM LEAGUE OF LEGENDS — loltyler1 (@lol_tyler1) January 4, 2018

WILL START STREAMING AGAIN MONDAY 3PM CT LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — loltyler1 (@lol_tyler1) January 4, 2018

The ban that was levied against Tyler1 by Riot was known as an ID Ban, a player ban that means Riot will shut down any account that’s known to be owned by the banned player. That means that Tyler1 could play League of Legends privately, but once an account name becomes known and is reported to Riot, the account is banned as well.

Back in October, Tyler1 announced that he had made some developments with Riot that could result in him being unbanned. To return to playing League publicly, he’d have to turn over all his accounts so that Riot could check them for his behavior. To do that, he needed the accounts to remain active, so he asked anyone who finds one of his accounts to avoid making the name known so that he could continue playing.

Prior to that announcement, Tyler1 was a factor in some internal controversy when a Rioter made comments about the streamer and his behavior. The Rioter in question lost his position in the company for the comments, but Tyler1 harbored no ill will towards the employee.

While bans such as these would usually end a streamer’s career, Tyler1 persisted within the community by holding non-League streams on Twitch and holding his own amateur League tournament. Community members will most likely remain divided on the streamer and whether or not he should be allowed back into the game, but the numbers for his returning stream on Monday should indicate how popular the streamer is after his infamous ban and reformed return to League.