League of Legends Reveals Udyr's Reworked Abilities

League of Legends developer Riot Games has revealed the reworked abilities of the champion Udyr. The reveal of Udyr's new kit follows a recent tease of what his new gameplay looks like. A visual and gameplay update for Udyr has been in the works for some time now, and it seems like players will not have long to wait in order to learn more about it.

Here is Udyr's full set of newly reworked abilities, straight from Riot Games, from his Passive to his Ultimate:

Passive – Awakened Spirit / Monk Training: Udyr has 4 basic ability stances, each related to a Freljodian demigod. Every ~30s he can Awaken his active stance by recasting it to refresh it and gain bonus effects.

After casting (or re-casting) an ability, Udyr's next two attacks gain 40% attack speed

Q – Wilding Claw: Udyr goes into Claw Stance. Gives Attack Speed. Next two attacks deal burst damage.

Awakened: Increase attack speed, plus next 2 attacks arc lightning that bounces up to 6 times (can hit the same target multiple times if they are isolated).

W – Iron Mantle: Udyr goes into Mantle Stance. Gain a Shield. Next two attacks restore health.

Awakened: Refresh the shield, stacking. Recover a large amount of maxhealth over 2s.

E – Blazing Stampede: Udyr goes into Stampede Stance. Gain a burst of movement speed. While in this stance, first attack against each target stuns them.

Awakened: Increase movement speed, gain CC immunity for a brief time.

R – Wingborne Storm: Udyr goes into Storm Stance. Summon a glacial storm, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Next two attacks increase the storm's AoE.

Awakened: The storm detaches from Udyr and tracks to the enemy he most recently attacked (and does more damage).

Struggle, challenge, growth... The marrow of life. 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/fIDSfWw2ns — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 9, 2022

The reworked Udyr is expected to release in League of Legends as part of patch 12.16. More broadly, League of Legends is currently available on PC, and a mobile version called League of Legends: Wild Rift is also available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

What do you make of Udyr's new abilities in League of Legends? Are you excited to get your hands on the newly reworked Udyr?