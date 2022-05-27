Mid-Patch League of Legends Update Released After Durability Changes

✖

Riot Games said before League of Legends got its big "Durability Update" with the release of Patch 12.10 that a hotfix or micropatch would be needed afterwards to take care of any outliers, and that's exactly what the game's gotten this week. A mid-patch update was released on Thursday to smooth out champions that were either too strong or two weak after the sweeping changes that affected every single champion in the game, but it probably won't be the last set of changes that we see released.

The Durability Update, for those who might've missed the discussions and the finalized patch notes, gave each champion the same buffs of extra health and resistances while also nerfing healing and shielding across the board. The expected result was more survivability for everyone, but of course some champions were hit harder than others while some weren't hit hard enough.

"Our initial observations: As expected, many champions with significant heals/shields in their kit were hit by the systemic nerfs to heals/shields," Riot said in its notes for the mid-patch update. We're following up on the ones that were nerfed by the broad pass a bit too hard by partially reverting as needed. Also unsurprisingly, late game scalers and damage-over-time champions have jumped quite a bit, but to what extent each champion would change was harder to predict."

That said, you can see the notes for the mid-patch update below. Riot cautioned that this hotfix "only addresses the most urgent outliers," so expect to see more changes in the future.

Champion Buffs

Diana

W – BASE SHIELD 25/40/55/70/85 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100

E – MAGIC DAMAGE 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% AP) ⇒ 50/70/90/110/130 (+45% AP)

Draven

PASSIVE – BONUS GOLD ON KILL 25 (+2 per Adoration stack) ⇒ 40 (+2.5 per Adoration stack)

Q – BONUS DAMAGE 40/45/50/55/60 (+70/80/90/100/110% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65 (+75/85/95/105/115% bonus AD)

Kled

W – COOLDOWN 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

R – COOLDOWN 160/140/120 ⇒ 140/125/110 seconds

Renekton

Q – COOLDOWN 8 ⇒ 7 seconds

Q – BASE HEALING AGAINST CHAMPIONS 10/14/18/22/26 ⇒ 12/18/24/30/36

Q (EMPOWERED) – BASE HEALING AGAINST CHAMPIONS 30/42/54/66/78 ⇒ 36/54/72/90/108

Vladimir

Q – HEAL 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP)

Q (EMPOWERED) – ADDITIONAL HEAL AP RATIO 3.5% per 100 AP ⇒ +4% per 100 AP

Q (EMPOWERED) – ADDITIONAL HEAL (AGAINST MINIONS) 30% ⇒ 35%

Yuumi

E – HEAL 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP)

E – MANA COST 40/45/50/55/60 (+15% maximum mana) ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 (+12% maximum mana)

Champion Nerfs

Anivia

Q – COOLDOWN 11/10/9/8/7 ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

E – MAGIC DAMAGE 50/80/110/140/170 ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150

Taliyah

PASSIVE – BONUS MOVE SPEED 10/20/35/55% ⇒ 10/15/25/40% (levels 1/9/12/15)

PASSIVE – FALLOFF TIME 2.5 ⇒ 3 seconds

Q (ON WORKED GROUND) – SLOW 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40% for 1.5 seconds

Q (ON WORKED GROUND) – DAMAGE AGAINST FIRST ENEMY HIT 200% ⇒ 190%

E – SLOW 20/22/24/26/28% ⇒ 20% at all ranks

E – STUN DURATION 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 ⇒ 0.75 seconds at all ranks

Kayle

HEALTH GROWTH 99 ⇒ 92

BASE MAGIC RESISTANCE 26 ⇒ 22

E – ACTIVE BONUS MAGIC DAMAGE ON-HIT 8/9/10/11/12% (+2% per 100 AP) ⇒ 7/8/9/10/11% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target's missing health

Vayne

BASE HEALTH 585 ⇒ 550

W – BONUS TRUE DAMAGE 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6.5/9/11.5/14% of target's maximum health) ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110 (+4/6/8/10/12% of target's maximum health)

Senna

BASE HEALTH 590 ⇒ 560

PASSIVE – BONUS PHYSICAL DAMAGE 1-16% (by level 11) ⇒ 1-10% (by level 10) of target's current health

Swain Bugfix