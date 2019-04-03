‘League of Legends’ Is Bringing Back Your Shop Soon

League of Legends’ newest patch nerfed some of the game’s stronger champions, teased the return of Butcher’s Bridge, and paved the way for the release of two new skins, but it also said that the personalized Your Shop feature will return soon. Starting on April 4th, Your Shop will be available in the League client and will present players with their custom skin discounts from that date until weeks later on April 25th.

The patch notes for Patch 9.7 included a brief note about the return of Your Shop that gave the exact times and dates it’ll be available for. The most important things to take note of is that it starts on Thursday and ends later in the month though, so players will need to unlock and consider their personalized options before they’re gone.

“Personalized discounts are back from April 4th, 2019, at 01:00p.m. PT – April 25th, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. PT!” League’s patch notes for the update said.

There was no explanation of how the Your Shop feature works, but if you’ve been playing League for a while now or even within the past few months, you’ll likely have an idea of how Your Shop works. Supported by Riot Games‘ Discountbot, six different skins are selected for players based on who those players choose to play as most often. The skins are discounted by varying amounts throughout the duration, so players could save a ton on an expensive skin or only get a small discount on a cheaper option. Legacy skins can be found in the Your Shop deals, but restrictions apply to other skin tiers like Ultimate and Gemstone cosmetics among others that won’t be included in the sales.

The last time Your Shop was brought back was in December 2018 when it was available for nearly a month before it ended in January. Deals in Your Shop are mostly accurate based on players’ preferred champions except for one specific instance where the deals were reset due to an issue.

