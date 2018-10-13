Square Enix’s ‘Left Alive’ Release Date Revealed

Square Enix has announced that its upcoming action game, Left Alive, which looks like Metal Gear Solid meets Front Mission, will release in the west on March 5, 2019 via the PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam).

To celebrate the release date announcement, the Japanese publisher released the above trailer, as well as a new “State of the World” trailer. The latter provides a rundown on the game’s backdrop — it’s story, history. etc. — and can be viewed below.

In addition to providing a western release date and two new trailers, Square Enix also provided information on a variety of purchasing options, including pre-order bonsues.

The Day One Edition of the game will notably net you the bonus “Survival Pack” DLC, which comes packing a myriad of items that will help players stay alive, such as: the Ammo Pack, Light Body Armor, Klyuch Weapon, Grenade Pack, and Recovery Pack.

Meanwhile, there will also be a “Mech Edition” bundle, which will be exclusive to the Square Enix Online Store. Coming in at $159.99 USD, it includes the following: the Day One Edition of the game, a Volk action figure (which features interchangeable accessories, weapons and hands), a hardback art collection (80 page artbook), a collector’s box, and an exclusive steelbook case.

As for pre-ordering the game, if you do so digitally via the PlayStation Store or Stream, you’ll get a range of extra goodies. On PS4, you’ll get a static theme, the Material Pack, and the Slava Weapon. Meanwhile, on Steam you’ll get a wallpaper set, a soundtrack sampler, and the Padub weapon.

Below, you can read more about Left Alive, courtesy of an official pitch from Square Enix:

“Left Alive tells a human story of survival from the perspective of three different protagonists during the devastating invasion set in war-torn Novo Slava in 2127.

“Experience the massive power gap between man and machine in pulse-pounding encounters: face off against powerfully armed troops, armored vehicles and towering mechs.

“Choose your playing style: engage in frenetic gun battles or dispatch your enemies with stealth and wit. Set traps, collect and craft consumables to survive while exploring a devastated city ravaged by the atrocities of war.

“Uncover the full story behind the war through the eyes of three different characters: as you progress through the game, experience multiple story paths each requiring bold decisions with desperate consequences.”