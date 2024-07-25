Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Remasters Seemingly Leaked at SDCC

It looks as though remasters of two of the most popular entries in the Legacy of Kain series are on their way. Since 2003, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Interactive’s cult-classic Legacy of Kain franchise has been on ice following the launch of Legacy of Kain: Defiance. Despite this, a hardcore contingent of fans have continued to hope and request that the series would come back. Now, it looks as though these requests have finally been heard.

Spotted on Resetera, new branding for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered has appeared at San Diego Comic-Con. Mention of these remasters was spotted in proximity to a new statue from Dark Horse that is related to a Legacy of Kain comic book series that the company is publishing. Currently, no plans for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver I & II Remastered have been announced by developer Crystal Dynamics, making this the first such instance in which this re-release has been disclosed to the public.

You can get a look at the Legacy of Kain remaster logo in the post below from @Wario64:

Legacy of Kain: "Soul Reaver I & II Remastered" branding seen at SDCC https://t.co/IjCLDVEEpN pic.twitter.com/WCS94tUl1u — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 25, 2024

By all accounts, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and its sequel Soul Reaver 2 are the two most popular entries in the action-adventure series. Not only were the Soul Reaver games in the Legacy of Kain franchise quite beloved upon their release in 1999 and 2001, but they were directed by acclaimed director Amy Hennig. After her work on the Legacy of Kain series, Hennig went on to work at Naughty Dog where she famously created Uncharted.

If Legacy of Kain is indeed about to make a comeback, a remaster is the smartest place for Crystal Dynamics to begin. Doing so would allow the company to gauge interest in the franchise and would at the very least make Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2 more accessible on modern platforms. Whether or not a new installment or additional remasters of the Blood Omen games in the series would also come about isn’t yet known, but either way, it looks like major news tied to Legacy of Kain should be unveiled soon.

