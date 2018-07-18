The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion Book Gets Epic Special Editions

At the moment, you can pre-order Dark Horse’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion art book on Amazon for $33.78 after a 10% discount and a $2.21 coupon. It’s touted as the ultimate companion to the game, and features nearly 50 pages of sketches and illustrations from Takumi Wada, 296 pages of behind-the-scenes design artwork and commentary about the making of the game, a 55 page section devoted to the history of Hyrule, and interviews with key members of the development team. However, that’s not your only option.

Die-hard Zelda fans and collectors also have two special edition options to choose from with loads of extras. The second tier up is the Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, which is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $99.99. In addition to the book contents mentioned above, it also features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a glass replica of a spirit orb.

Then there’s the Champion’s Edition, which features a collector’s case in burnished leather with gold foil embellishments, an exclusive cover with gold gilded edges, a cloth Calamity Ganon tapestry, an art print featuring the Champions flying into battle, six mini prints of each Champion as well as their leader, Zelda, and four glass Champions’ orbs with laser etchings of the Divine Beast symbols. That version is a GameStop convention exclusive that can be pre-ordered here for $149.99.

Keep in mind that both of the Amazon pre-orders are covered by their guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the items ship on November 20th. You’ll also get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the ship date. Odds are we will see further discounts on the standard and Hero Editions, so if you don’t want to miss them, the earlier you pre-order the better. The GameStop exclusive Champion’s Edition is covered by a similar guarantee, but the odds of a discount are low. It ships on November 30th.

On a related note, you might want to consider picking up another recent Dark Horse release for Zelda fans. The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is on sale for only $23.69, which is 41% off the list price. The Deluxe Edition, which is cleverly designed to look like the original gold Zelda NES cartridge, is also on sale for $43.45, or 46% off.

