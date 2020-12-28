This Legend of Zelda LEGO Ideas Pitch Is a Must-See for Nintendo Fans

✖

Over the last few years, the LEGO Ideas program has given fans the tools to create and pitch some wonderful concepts using the brick format. While a number of sets have seen release as a result, Zelda fans have been unsuccessful in their attempts to petition a set based on Nintendo's Zelda franchise. However, that didn't stop user Artem Biziaev from sharing their take on an awesome Hyrule Castle set! Based specifically on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the castle would be composed of 2600 pieces, and feature Minifigs of Link, Zelda, Ganondorf, a Stalfos, a Royal Guard member, and Anju.

An image of the Castle can be found below, and more images can be found at the LEGO Ideas page right here.

(Photo: LEGO)

What's interesting about this set is just how much effort has been made to truly channel the heart of Ocarina of Time. From the Temple of Time, to the inclusion of four Heart Pieces, there is an incredible attention to detail. If this set were to get the greenlight from LEGO and Nintendo, it's safe to say that it would become a must-have for Zelda fans!

While previous Zelda sets have been pitched through LEGO Ideas before, it's worth noting that the odds are a bit greater, this time around. After all, 2020 saw the release of a line of Super Mario sets from the company, as well as the release of a LEGO take on the Nintendo Entertainment System. While the figures in the LEGO Mario line have not followed the classic Minifig format, it's entirely possible that a Zelda set would follow something a bit more traditional.

For those unfamiliar with the LEGO Ideas program, fans can sign a petition to show LEGO that there is an interest in purchasing the concept that's been shared. As concepts reach greater milestones, users are given a longer amount of time to attract signatures. As of this writing, the Hyrule Castle project idea has 602 days left, and 1,390 supporters. It will need a lot more than that to get LEGO's attention, so Zelda fans that want to see the set to come to fruition will want to show the project some love!

What do you think of the Hyrule Castle concept? Would you purchase a LEGO Zelda set? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!