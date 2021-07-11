The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Fans Discover Popular Meme Format in the Game

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is slated to release later this week on Nintendo Switch, but before that time, some fans have noticed something rather funny in one of the game's most recent trailers. Specifically, this commonality involves a popular internet meme that has seemingly been recreated (surely by accident) within Skyward Sword.

Fans began picking up on this strange occurrence within the past few days when comparison images showing off a still from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword began appearing next to the popular "Woman Yelling at Cat" meme. Seeing the two side by side, it's quite easy to see how they match up. The version from Skyward Sword even sees Link standing in the background behind Zelda looking concerned, much like the meme of origin. After the similarity was pointed out, many began to using the image to, of course, make new memes in this same style featuring Zelda.

HOW DID I NOT SEE THIS IN #SkywardSwordHD ?! pic.twitter.com/HuCd0Xvkzn — Koiji Chan (@KoijiChan) July 8, 2021

Perhaps the funniest part of this entire situation is that once Nintendo caught wind of fans talking about this, it decided to lean into the joke. Nintendo's American Twitter account even happened to post the image of Zelda pointing on its own without adding any caption to it. Immediately, the tweet was met with thousands of interactions as fans found joy in the fact that Nintendo was willing to actually acknowledge the conversation that was happening.

As mentioned, this similarity between the popular meme and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is surely just happenstance, but I have a feeling that Nintendo appreciates that this all blew up anyway. After all, this whole situation basically serves as free marketing for Skyward Sword before it arrives on Switch in just a few days.

Speaking of which, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is specifically slated to release on Friday, July 16. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the future as we'll be sure to have a review of the game to share in due time.