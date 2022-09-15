The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Hid the Return of a Popular Breath of the Wild Feature

The most recent trailer for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game confirmed that spirit dragons will still have a presence in Hyrule in the new games. During the new trailer, the tail of a dragon, likely Naydra, appears for a brief moment at the 0:50 mark right before Link jumps off the floating island and begins his descent towards Hyrule. While the tail looks like a floating platform at first glance, it has ridges and scales that are identical to Naydra, who players might remember as the dragon suffering from Ganon's corruption in the first game.

We'll note that the spirit dragons appeared in an early trailer for Breath of the Wild, with one of the dragons lazily flying across the sky in the distance as Link surveyed the wide open version of Hyrule. And it would make sense that the dragons would return for Tears of the Kingdom. After all, the three dragons started and ended their nightly rotations through Hyrule's landscape via a mysterious cloud portal. Since the new games appear to take place in the skies above Hyrule, it stands to reason that Link would see the dragons as he explores this strange new expansion to Hyrule.

This week's trailer also confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom will still use large parts of the Hyrule map seen in Breath of the Wild. Multiple areas from the first game were spotted in the trailer, with many specific details from various regions visible. For instance, the target painted on to the cliff that opens the Keeha Yoog shrine can be spotted at the 1:06 mark.

While players have waited for years to dive into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, they won't have to wait for much longer. The next installment will be released on May 12th, 2023.