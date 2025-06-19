Animal Crossing: New Horizons Just Got Another Rare Update

For a while, it seemed like Nintendo had all but forgotten about its popular Switch title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Until a surprise update last month, the game hadn’t been updated since 2022. Now, Nintendo has pushed out a second patch less than a month after the first. Though this isn’t the new Animal Crossing game news fans were hoping for, it does show that Nintendo is thinking about the franchise. Today’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons update fixes a few bugs and more.

Many Nintendo fans were surprised to see no mention of a new Animal Crossing title during the Switch 2 direct. There is also no dedicated Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, Nintendo has clearly been thinking about how to optimize its beloved game on the new console. This latest patch is the second one in the last two months. While it’s no major content update, it does fix a few pesky issues.

First and foremost, this update fixes a glitch that specifically plagues the game on the Switch 2. Apparently, trying to change the door decoration of a resident’s home with Tom Noko could cause Animal Crossing: New Horizons to get completely stuck on Switch 2. Now, that problem has been resolved. The update also fixes a few other glitches that impact gamers on the original Switch as well as the Switch 2. This includes vanishing crafted fences and “other adjustments and corrections.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Patch Notes for Version 2.0.8

For the full list of changes in today’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, check out the patch notes as shared by Nintendo Support.

Fixed bugs on Nintendo Switch 2

Fixed an issue where the game could not progress when attempting to change the door decoration variation while suggesting a resident’s home exterior to Tom Nook at Resident Services.

Other Fixes

Fixed an issue where newly crafted fencing would not be added to the player’s inventory if a remade version of the same fence was already in their pocket.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update is available now for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. You will need to make sure the game is updated in order to connect to online features. It should install automatically, but if not, you can follow the instructions here to update your game.

This update, along with the general improvements of the Nintendo Switch 2, should make the Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience even better. Whether the sudden attention to the older game means a big announcement is on the horizon, we’ll just have to wait and see.