Lego Dimensions Being Dropped By Warner Bros.

The toys-to-life game market just isn’t what it used to be. Disney, one of the biggest players in the game, pulled the plug on its Infinity brand last year when Disney Infinity 3.0: Star Wars didn’t sell as well as expected. And we haven’t seen a new Skylanders game from Activision since last year, when Imaginators, which didn’t quite live up to the reputation of the usually best-selling series.

That leaves Lego Dimensions, and one would think that Warner Bros. would keep that series going for some time, since it featured a number of franchises like Ghostbusters, Back To the Future, The Goonies and Doctor Who, amongst countless others. But, alas, its time has come as well.

A report from Eurogamer indicates that Warner Bros. is pulling the plug on the series after two years and quite a few expansions to the main adventure, which means we won’t see any further releases for it outside of what’s already come out.

A WBIE representative noted that the company is looking to “look at the future product slate,” which was a little vague. However, TT Games, the developers behind the series, pretty much confirmed the news, with manager Dave Dootson giving players the lowdown.

“Thanks so much to everyone for making Dimensions possible,” he said. “As difficult as it has been, it is worth celebrating the incredible achievement it represents in the quality of the game, the amazing blend of IPs and the challenging technical demands it presented. It stands as a real testament to the talent within TT.”

The game debuted a couple of years back, with a heck of a main story (and lots of humor) that made it one of the standout Lego games in its time. And over the years, it’s gotten a ton of add-ons that resulted in extra physical toys being sold, making Lego Dimensions one of the ideal toys-to-life games on the market.

That said, though, the market itself was pretty much nearing its endgame, what with Infinity‘s cancellation and Skylanders losing steam, without an annual release to keep the franchise fresh this year.

But don’t be too sad – we’ll still see plenty of Lego games to build with. The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game is currently making the rounds, and Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 will debut for various platforms next month.

Still, farewell, Lego Dimensions, you will be missed.