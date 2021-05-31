New LEGO Dimensions Game Possibly Teased

✖

In 2017, LEGO Dimensions officially came to an end, much to the disappointment of players. Nearly four years later, it seems that LEGO might be teasing a new game in the series! The official LEGO Twitter account has posted a strange teaser showcasing a brick that glows in four colors: yellow, cyan, magenta, and orange. As Twitter poster @whirlwind2112 points out, the former three colors are the same that appeared on the LEGO Dimensions portal, while orange is the color of the bases from the Series 2 Minifigs. The official LEGO Twitter account replied to @whirlwind2112's Tweet with "stay tuned for more info to be revealed soon."

The original Tweet can be found below, and the exchange between @whirlwind2112 and LEGO can be found right here.

Big announcement coming soon 👀 It's ON! pic.twitter.com/n53RQKoEq1 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 28, 2021

It's possible that this tease is for something else entirely, but the fact that LEGO responded to that tweet in particular might bode well. LEGO did reply to some other fan theories, but the similarity in the color combinations is undeniable. Fans will be able to find out for themselves when LEGO makes an announcement on June 26th.

LEGO Dimensions launched in 2015 on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox platforms. Inspired by the same toys-to-life craze that spawned franchises like Skylanders and Disney Infinity, LEGO Dimensions combined the worlds of multiple franchises, including The Simpsons, Sonic the Hedgehog, Ghostbusters, Lord of the Rings, and more. Unfortunately, sales did not meet expectations, and the line was cancelled.

If LEGO Dimensions does make a return, it will be interesting to see how it might be handled. The LEGO brand remains as popular as ever, so the game would stand a better chance at staging a comeback than Skylanders or Disney Infinity. Still, the company would have to avoid the glut of product that happened last time, which resulted in heavily discounted product. If the company can resurrect the brand with some of its more popular licenses, such as Marvel, Super Mario, and Star Wars, it's possible the game could find greater success.

Would you like to see LEGO Dimensions return? Were you a fan of the original game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!