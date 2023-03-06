Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Leak Reveals Possible New Drivers

The next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is set to release this week, and when it does, the Nintendo Switch game will receive eight new tracks and a new driver in the form of Birdo. Nintendo has already indicated that more drivers will be added in the future, and it seems many may have been revealed thanks to a file leak shared on Twitter by user @teebeeYT. If the list is accurate, several drivers from Mario Kart Tour will be added in the future, including some fan favorite characters. The full list includes:

King Bob-omb

Petey Piranha

Hammer Bro

Chargin Chuck

Monty Mole

Diddy Kong

Dixie Kong

Funky Kong

SNES Mario

Kamek

Pauline

Nabbit

Over the last year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass has been steadily adding new content, much of which debuted in Mario Kart Tour. The mobile Mario Kart game had a number of exclusive tracks that had never appeared in a console game before, and that goes for drivers, as well. It would make a lot of sense for Nintendo to add some of these characters to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but readers should keep in mind that this is just a rumor for now, and this should be taken this with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement.

Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will release on March 9th. When it does, players can look forward to the debut of a wholly new track in the form of Yoshi's Island, as well as seven tracks that previously appeared in Mario Kart Tour and other games in the series. The Booster Course Pass costs $24.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and will release in six waves. When all six waves have released, players will have access to 48 tracks that were not previously available in the base game, as well as new drivers. If the list of new drivers above is accurate, it will be interesting to see when they get added to the game!

What do you think of this potential list of new drivers for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Are you looking forward to this week's release? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!