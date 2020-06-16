LEGO Super Mario Reveals New Expansion Sets, Character Packs

After months of teases, Nintendo and LEGO have officially revealed the entire product line of the upcoming LEGO Super Mario sets. We'd previously seen expansion sets like Bowser's Castle and the various Power-up Packs, but this week marks the first time that the whole line has been shown off, and that includes eight new expansion sets in addition to blind bag Character Packs with ten collectible enemies.

More specifically, the new expansion sets revealed this week include the Guarded Fortress Expansion Set, the Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set, the Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set, the Desert Pokey Expansion Set, the Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set, the Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set, the Thwomp Drop Expansion Set, and the King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set. The aforementioned Character Packs include a single buildable version of one of the following: Paragoomba, Fuzzy, Spiny, Buzzy Beetle, Bullet Bill, Bob-omb, Eep Cheep, Blooper, Urchin, and Peepa.

"With today’s announcement, 16 LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs," said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo. "Each player’s preferences and imagination are different. By adding already owned LEGO bricks onto the Starter Course, and different LEGO Super Mario expansion sets, we hope that people can create various different Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely."

"The reaction to LEGO Super Mario has been incredible," said Jonathan Bennink, Digital Design Lead on LEGO Super Mario. "Super Mario is such an icon – and fans have been highly anticipating the release of the full details of the product line. Our entire range – from the Starter Course to the Power Up Packs, through to the Expansion Sets and Character Packs – have been built to bring Super Mario, his friends – and his enemies – to life. We love how creative Nintendo and LEGO fans are, and can’t wait for them to unleash their imaginations in how they interact with Super Mario in the real world."

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is currently available to pre-order for $59.99. The cost for the various expansion sets range from $19.99 to $99.99. The Power-up Packs run $9.99, and the Character Packs cost $4.99. The LEGO Super Mario line is set to launch on August 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

