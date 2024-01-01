The First LEGO Marvel Drops For 2024 Are Here: X-Men, Spider-Man and More

LEGO capped off 2023 with the enormous Avengers Tower set, and they're hitting the ground running in 2024 with several new releases that includes a pricey X-Men X-Jet. It's inspired by Marvel Studios upcoming TV series X-Men '97 on Disney+, which has spawned numerous toy releases despite not arriving in 2023 as originally intended. It's also the first fully fledged X-Men '97 set to launch from LEGO following some additions in their Minifigures Series 2 lineup.

Additional Marvel releases include a set inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy and more. A full breakdown is available below including a gallery of images. Note that the 40681 LEGO Food Truck set is free with any LEGO purchase of $190 or more through January 16th (or while supplies last). You can find a list of all of the best new LEGO sets for January 2024 right here.

Coming on March 1st, 2024:

10794 Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters ($54.99) / See at LEGO

10793 Spidey vs. Green Goblin ($19.99) / See at LEGO

What is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describes the series as follows, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are coming back to X-Men '97 and will accompanied by Nightcrawler and Sunspot. X-Men '97 follows Magneto leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the main villain in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," X-Men '97 head writer Beau DeMayo previously revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

Confirmed cast members for X-Men '97 includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date is going to be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here.