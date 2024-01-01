The First LEGO Marvel Drops For 2024 Are Here: X-Men, Spider-Man and More

LEGO has numerous Marvel sets ready to go for January 2024.

By Sean Fallon

LEGO capped off 2023 with the enormous Avengers Tower set, and they're hitting the ground running in 2024 with several new releases that includes a pricey X-Men X-Jet. It's inspired by Marvel Studios upcoming TV series X-Men '97 on Disney+, which has spawned numerous toy releases despite not arriving in 2023 as originally intended. It's also the first fully fledged X-Men '97 set to launch from LEGO following some additions in their Minifigures Series 2 lineup

Additional Marvel releases include a set inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy and more. A full breakdown is available below including a gallery of images. Note that the 40681 LEGO Food Truck set is free with any LEGO purchase of $190 or more through January 16th (or while supplies last). You can find a list of all of the best new LEGO sets for January 2024 right here

Coming on March 1st, 2024: 

  • 10794 Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters ($54.99) / See at LEGO
  • 10793 Spidey vs. Green Goblin ($19.99) / See at LEGO

What is X-Men '97 About?

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describes the series as follows, "Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all."

Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Gray, Beast, Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph are coming back to X-Men '97 and will accompanied  by Nightcrawler and SunspotX-Men '97 follows Magneto leading the X-Men in Professor Xavier's absence. Mister Sinister will serve as the main villain in the series. "Sinister is back in a big way," X-Men '97 head writer Beau DeMayo previously revealed. "He is going to be holding the X-Men's fate in the fire and telling humanity...to face the future."

Confirmed cast members for X-Men '97 includes  Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Chris Potter as Gambit, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey/Phoenix, and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler). Other fan-favorite X-Men characters confirmed to appear in the series also include Cable, Bishop, Sunspot, Morph and Forge.

It was thought that X-Men '97 would begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ in fall 2023, but that date is going to be pushed back to 2024. When a firm release date does arrive, you'll be able to find it right here

76281 X-Men X-Jet - 359 Pieces

76282 Rocket & Baby Groot - 566 Pieces

76280 Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle - 347 Pieces

76278 Rocket's Warbird vs Ronan - 290 Pieces

76279 Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin - 227 Pieces

76277 War Machine Mech Armor - 154 Pieces

76279 Motorcycle Chase: Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock - 77 Pieces

