LEGO Ideas Bouquet of Roses Is In Stock For Valentine's Day

LEGO's Botanical Collection allows you to create and arrange beautiful brick-built flowers that will never die. No wonder they're so popular. That said, LEGO released the 10328 Bouquet of Roses set as part of their January 2024 slate, and they are selling out extremely fast with Valentine's Day on the horizon. At the time of writing, they are on a 60 day backorder at the LEGO Shop, but you can still get them here on Amazon and here at Walmart at the standard $59.99 price. We expect that this set will be very hard to find as we get closer to the holiday, so it would be a good idea to reserve one while you have the chance. The Amazon listing claims that over 10K were bought since the January 1st launch.

While LEGO has offered red rose builds in the past, the Bouquet of Roses set includes a full dozen with 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud. They also feature long green stems for vase display and 4 sprigs of baby's breath are included with small white flowers. In other words, it's a proper substitute for a traditional bouquet, making it ideal as a romantic gift. Remember – they never die!

Also released on January 1st we have the LEGO Cherry Blossoms set, which isn't technically part of the Botanical Collection, but there's no obvious reason why it shouldn't be. The set features 2 buildable cherry blossom twigs that can be decorated with buds in shades of white and pink. It can be combined with any other LEGO flowers set to create a customized bouquet. You can order it right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $14.99.

Finally, LEGO Botanical Almanac: A Field Guide to Brick-Built Blooms is an upcoming book that offers a deeper look at 30 LEGO blooms, succulents, and plants in a style that mimics traditional botany illustrations. It even includes a 5x7-inch removable print featuring a hand-drawn illustration from the book that you can frame and display. Basically, it's an informative art book for fans of flowers, science / botany, and LEGO alike. Additional features include:

The story behind how the Botanical line came to be

How LEGO designers studied flowers in nature and then hunted for existing LEGO elements to create the blooms

Stunning hand-drawn illustrations reminiscent of field guides

Interviews with the designers who create these blooms

Which LEGO Pirates costume element makes up the orange cosmos in the Dried Flowers set

How many LEGO frogs it takes to make a Bonsai Tree

What element from the 1995 LEGO Castle line makes up the sepals of the Botanical Orchid

You can pre-order LEGO Botanical Almanac: A Field Guid to Brick-Built Blooms in hardcover right here on Amazon for $19.95. It's set to arrive on March 19th 2024.