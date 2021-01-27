LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has 300 Playable Characters, Including One Nobody Expected

✖

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has not just 100 playable characters, nor 200, but 300, or at least roughly 300 characters. And included within this massive roster is a character many didn't expect to be in the game, at least as a playable character. Just about every major character is playable in the game, including the one and only Babu Frik, though right now we haven't seen the character in action in any capacity.

According to the game's lead hub designer, Dawn McDiarmid, TT Games has packed in roughly 800 unique characters in the game, dividing this up between 500 non-playable characters and 300 playable characters. And this may seem like a lot -- and that's because it is -- but when you consider the game spans all nine mainline films, it's not very surprising there are this many characters, though that doesn't detract from how impressive it is TT Games has not only implemented these many characters, but tested this many characters.

Building upon this, McDiarmid notes there will be both new and old characters, and there will be several upgrades bolstering all of this character-driven gameplay. Unfortunately, like the roster, details on this new upgrade system are scarce, but it's not the only thing being overhauled. McDiarmid also briefly teases an "in-depth quest system which features not only more elaborate and ridiculous quest chains, but a whole new tracking system on your datapad with which to engage with the quests, and the ability to do multiple quests simultaneously."

Lastly, McDiarmid touched upon the game's PS5 version, revealing that it will be missing some next-gen features some players may be expecting. More specifically, McDiarmid confirms there will be no haptic feedback, ray-tracing, or 3D audio.

H/T, GamesRadar.