Gotham Knights Confirms Good News About Release Date

The WB Games Twitter account has confirmed some good news about the release date of Gotham Knights, which is currently in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. 2021 is still very young, but games are getting delayed right and left, partially due to the pandemic, which has greatly impacted game development and continues to greatly impact game development. For example, fellow WB Games game Hogwarts Legacy was recently pushed from 2021 to 2022. That said, it looks like Gotham Knights will not suffer a similar fate, or at the very least, no delay is in the works at the moment.

Confirmation of the game's firm release date comes the way of the official WB Games Support Twitter account, which notes that the game "is still set to be release sometime this year" when asked if the title is still on track to release this year.

Of course, to an extent, this should be taken with a grain of salt, because it doesn't mean the game can't be delayed, but at the very least, if a delay was imminent, you'd assume the WB Games Support account wouldn't be out and about talking about the game being on track.

That said, we've hardly seen Gotham Knights and we haven't heard much about it either, which sometimes does indicate a delay. However, the WB Games Montreal team did recently make the rounds with press, which is how we got new gameplay details this year. Sometimes, this can be an indicator the game is preparing for its marketing push, and thus preparing for the final stages of development, and thus preparing to release, however, this isn't always the case.

Gotham Knights is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and is currently scheduled to release sometime this year.