LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Bonus Is Going for Big Money

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released earlier this month, and fans that ordered the game’s Deluxe Edition received some fun extras. The game was accompanied by a SteelBook case modeled after Han Solo in carbonite, and a minifig of Luke Skywalker with a carton of blue milk. Rare LEGO minifigs can be a hot item on the secondary market, and this one is no exception; it seems that resellers are looking for quite a bit of cash in exchange for Luke with a blue milk mustache. As of this writing, there are several options on eBay, with some sellers seeking more than $200!

Of course, it’s worth noting that just because someone is seeking that price on eBay, it does not mean anyone will be willing to pay it. However, there are a number of auctions for the minifig at the moment, with bids as high as $61. Given the fact that the MSRP for the Deluxe Edition is $69.99, that’s a pretty nice chunk of change. Unfortunately, most retailers seem to be sold out of the Deluxe Edition at the moment, so fans looking to add this minifig to their collection will have to contend with resellers, for the time being!

Fortunately, those interested in the standard edition of the game should have zero issues getting a copy. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has already proven to be a big commercial success for TT Games and Warner Bros. The game has also received mostly strong critical reception, as Star Wars fans have embraced this take on the three trilogies. The game allows players to enjoy all nine of the main Star Wars movies, in any order that they please, so it seems like Skywalker Saga has something for just about everyone!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverage of the game right here.

Have you picked up LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga yet? Were you able to get the Deluxe Edition? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

