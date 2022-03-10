New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Video Showcases the Game’s Gorgeous Worlds

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release in less than a month, and developer TT Games has been working hard to build hype for the game. Today, the developer released an all-new video called “Building the Galaxy,” and it shows the level of detail the team put into the various planets that will appear in the game. The Skywalker Saga will allow players to visit a number of locations from the films, including Tatooine, Naboo, Hoth, and more. From the video, we can see the painstaking work that TT Games put into replicating these beloved locations.

In the video, we can see how the environments are reflected through the playable characters. For example, on Tatooine, the grains of sand can be seen covering the characters (poor Anakin). Speaking of playable characters, the video showcases a number of minor ones that will be playable in the game, including Babu Frik, Mama the Hutt, and the Jedi Knight Yaddle.

As its name implies, The Skywalker Saga allows players to revisit all nine films encompassing the three trilogies. Players will be able to choose the films in any order they please, and each one will be broken up into five different levels. However, as we can see in the video, there will also be a number of optional side missions to complete, and those will sometimes task players with visiting different planets to complete them. Doing so will help players unlock additional characters and vehicles.

So far, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is looking like a must-own game for Star Wars and LEGO fans alike. It’s clear that a lot of work has gone into the title, and there’s going to be quite a bit for players to see and do. The game set to release April 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so fans won’t have to wait much longer to see if it lives up to the hype! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? What do you think of the game's latest video?