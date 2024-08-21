LEGO Reveals Mario Kart Sets

Back in March, LEGO revealed a short teaser for a collaboration based on Nintendo’s beloved Mario Kart franchise. Unfortunately, the company did not reveal any of the actual sets, but LEGO has rectified that with an official announcement this morning. In total, six new sets have been unveiled, and longtime collectors of LEGO’s Super Mario line will be happy to know that some characters will be making their brick debut; notably, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, and Baby Peach will all appear for the first time. The following sets and their price points have been revealed thus far:

72031 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Yoshi Bike – $14.99, 133 pieces

72032 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Standard Kart – $19.99, 174 pieces

72033 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo – $34.99, 387 pieces

72034 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi – $29.99, 321 pieces

72035 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Toad’s Garage – $39.99, 390 pieces

72036 Super Mario: Mario Kart – Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set – $79.99, 823 pieces

As we’ve seen with previous Super Mario sets, the Mario Kart options will have electronic features that are activated when using the Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures that appear in the current starter sets. In addition to lights, LEGO fans can expect to hear various sounds from the Mario Kart video games, including those associated with drifting, horns honking, gliding, and more. In a press release, LEGO Group design director Simon Kent talked about the new Nintendo sets.

“We are beyond excited to turbo-charge our LEGO Super Mario universe with the reveal of these latest Mario Kart sets, that we know fans have been eagerly waiting for. We can’t wait for builders of all ages to put their pedal to the metal and bring Mario Kart races to brick-built reality at home with friends and family,” says Kent. “The brand-new LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart sets provide an immersive building experience and capture the heart-pounding action of the beloved video game series – showing fans that the world is your track like never before!”

The new Mario Kart sets will be released on January 1st, 2025 right here at the LEGO shop.

