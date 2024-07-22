LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Dice Box Freebie Set Deal is Back

LEGO Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Dice Box Set

The LEGO Ideas 21348 Dungeons & Dragons Red Dragon’s Tale set set was developed by LEGO fan Lucas Bolt (known as BoltBuilds) in collaboration with the LEGO Design team and Wizards of the Coast. The result is a fantastic 3,745-piece set that includes details like a tavern with a removable roof, a dungeon, and a tower for the giant Cinderhowl red dragon to wrap around. The set also includes six LEGO minifigures – Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard and Dwarf Cleric, along with brick-built monsters, such as a beholder, an owlbear and a displacer beast. You can take a closer look at the set in the gallery below.

If that wasn’t enough, Wizards of the Coast took things a step further and developed a bespoke adventure for the set as a free download. It officially launched back in April as part of the D&D 50th anniversary celebration, and it is currently available right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $359.99. Note that you’ll get the Mimic Dice Box (5008325) set as a freebie with your purchase (Insiders only – free to join) until July 27th or while supplies last. That said, supplies of the Mimic Dice Box didn’t last very long when the D&D set was first released, so take advantage of this second chance while you can.

Commenting on his inspiration for the design, Lucas, said, “The DUNGEONS & DRAGONS theme combined with my love of history, fantasy and making games, inspired me to create a playable layout with different challenges and routes to explore. I had so much fun designing this piece, and it is a real privilege seeing my design developed into a detailed LEGO set to celebrate 50 years of the iconic game.”

In relation to bringing Lucas’ design to life, LEGO Design Manager, Jordan Scott, said “Lucas’ design perfectly captured the storytelling excitement of any DUNGEONS & DRAGONS game.Working with the Wizards of the Coast team, we were able to build on his design to co create a truly authentic DUNGEONS & DRAGONS experience full of details that will excite fans through the building process and beyond.”

“LEGO bricks and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS have been used by fans to generate stories and build adventures for so long that bringing these two creative brands together during our 50th Anniversary felt like a no-brainer,” said Dan Rawson, Global Play Lead on DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and RPGs. “With the amazing LEGO Ideas set designed by Lucas Bolt, the adventure package available on D&D Beyond, and the LEGO Minifigure series coming this fall, fans will have so many new sparks of imagination available to enjoy creating fantasy stories together with friends and family.”

