Leon Kennedy Revealed in New Resident Evil Requiem Trailer

Leon Kennedy is officially in Resident Evil Requiem, putting all speculation and rumors to an end. The Resident Evil franchise has been running for nearly 30 years and has given us some of the most beloved protagonists in gaming. Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon Kennedy are just some of the legendary names that have slayed zombies and monsters. However, a lot of these icons took a backseat when the franchise underwent a soft reboot with Resident Evil 7. The game took players from third-person to first-person, focusing on claustrophobic horror with a new protagonist. However, Redfield did make an appearance.

Now, Leon Kennedy is making his re-appearance after being absent from new mainline titles since 2012’s Resident Evil 6. An older, slightly ediger Leon Kennedy will be in Resident Evil Requiem and be the second protagonist. The aim of the game is to have Grace Ashcroft experience the horrors that you’d expect from the last two Resident Evil games, while Kennedy will deliver explosive, fearless action you crave from him. You can see the first look at Leon Kennedy in action below.

Leon Kennedy is best known for his time in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4, two games where he was the lead protagonist. It’s also no coincidence that those are two of the best Resident Evil games out there, Kennedy’s cool guy attitude has made him a compelling protagonist for years. He effortlessly stops evil and aura farms every chance he gets. Of course, that seems to be more than on display with Resident Evil Requiem.

It’s unclear just how much screentime Leon will have. This does appear to still be Grace’s game, but I suspect Leon will still get his fair share of time. However, Resident Evil games aren’t typically that long. This will likely be a 10 – 12 hour game, at best. Will Leon be playable for half of the game? It’s hard to say. Capcom did spend most of this year marketing this game with very minimal footage. Almost everything we saw was from the same sections of Resident Evil Requiem, seemingly to preserve secrets.

It’s possible that there’s more than meets the eye, but nevertheless, it’s great to finally see Leon confirmed for Resident Evil Requiem. This has been a long time coming and the wait is almost over. Resident Evil Requiem will release on February 27th, 2026.

