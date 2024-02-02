Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Hits 1 Million Players, Announces New Freebies to Celebrate

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has quickly become a massive success for developer RGG Studio. Infinite Wealth has already become the highest-rated game in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series history, and yesterday, it passed a huge milestone. On Twitter, RGG announced that Infinite Wealth has officially passed 1 million copies shipped, making it one of the best-performing games in the developer's catalog across every metric. To celebrate the achievement, the team announced that it's working on a new cosmetic pack that's going to be free for all players when it launches.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth New Cosmetics

🎉Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth 1 Million Units Shipped Globally Celebration🎉



To show our appreciation and commemorate this occasion we're preparing a free in-game Celebratory T-Shirt Set!



We'll share timing and other details as soon as we can🤙



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sOHMjIsGBi — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) February 2, 2024

The new cosmetic set will include at least four different shirts that you'll be able to equip on Infinite Wealth protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. The graphic RGG shared includes an "and more" tagline, so there may be more shirts in the bundle when it's officially announced. The shirts that are shown include a bright yellow shirt featuring the SEGA logo and one featuring the Like a Dragon 8 logo from Japan. It's also not clear if only Ichiban can wear the shirts. Hopefully, that's the case, and you can outfit your entire squad with celebratory shirts.

Unfortunately, we don't know when the new cosmetics are going to be added to Infinite Wealth. RGG Studio says it will "share timing and other details as soon as [it] can." Most likely, that means we'll hear more next week, though the team may need to work around other priorities. Either way, it shouldn't be long before every Infinite Wealth player has a new set of shirts waiting for them.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Reviews

As mentioned, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was reviewed strongly across the board. In our review we called it "a vacation you never want to end" and gave it a 5/5 score. That lines up with the bulk of critical reviews, as Infinite Wealth currently holds an 89 score on Metacritic. That makes it comfortably the best-reviewed game in the franchise's long-running history.

That said, it is worth noting that the user reviews aren't quite as strong on Metacritic. Part of the reason behind that is RGG's decision to lock New Game+ behind a paywall. If you don't purchase one of the deluxe editions of the game, you can't start NG+ without paying $15 for extra DLC. It's been a point of contention since it was announced, and fans have taken to Metacritic and other rating sites to voice their criticism. Granted, the game still holds a 7.4 user score on Metacritic, so it hasn't tanked Infinite Wealth's reputation completely, but it's definitely impacted the score significantly.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.